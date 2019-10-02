Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautions the All Progressives
Congress (APC) and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency against plots to
push a third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari.
The PDP describes such as a dangerous underhand politics capable of
derailing our democracy and destabilizing our nation.
The party berates the statements by the Presidency and the APC as
unhealthy ploy to introduce a repugnant issue into official discourse in
a bid to give it a life and achieve its fruition in the political arena.
The PDP says it is preposterous for the Presidency cabal and the APC to
think that Nigerians cannot see through their shenanigan to import and
elevate what they labeled as rumor and internet-based gossip, into
official national discourse.
Our party notes that Nigerians will not be surprised when, after the
statements by the Presidency and APC, new groups surface to orchestrate
more forceful agitations in the public space for the alteration of the
1999 Constitution to achieve an ignoble aim.
The PDP however cautions the Presidency and the APC to note that
Nigerians are already aware of individuals and political interests in
the Presidency cabal in addition to known APC agents who are behind the
street demonstrations for a third term for President Buhari.
The party invites Nigerians to note how, having been busted, the
presidency cabal and the APC are now groping for ways to cover their
trails by making frivolous allegations which directly point back to
them.
The party therefore urges President Muhammadu Buhari to personally speak
out and immediately call his supporters to order as Nigerians will never
allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to alter any part of our
constitution to serve a selfish interest.
The PDP insists that this has become imperative in view of the series of
constitutional violations and provocative undermining of our laws by the
APC and power mongers in the Buhari Presidency.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyban
National Publicity Secretary