Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautions the All Progressives

Congress (APC) and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency against plots to

push a third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP describes such as a dangerous underhand politics capable of

derailing our democracy and destabilizing our nation.

The party berates the statements by the Presidency and the APC as

unhealthy ploy to introduce a repugnant issue into official discourse in

a bid to give it a life and achieve its fruition in the political arena.

The PDP says it is preposterous for the Presidency cabal and the APC to

think that Nigerians cannot see through their shenanigan to import and

elevate what they labeled as rumor and internet-based gossip, into

official national discourse.

Our party notes that Nigerians will not be surprised when, after the

statements by the Presidency and APC, new groups surface to orchestrate

more forceful agitations in the public space for the alteration of the

1999 Constitution to achieve an ignoble aim.

The PDP however cautions the Presidency and the APC to note that

Nigerians are already aware of individuals and political interests in

the Presidency cabal in addition to known APC agents who are behind the

street demonstrations for a third term for President Buhari.

The party invites Nigerians to note how, having been busted, the

presidency cabal and the APC are now groping for ways to cover their

trails by making frivolous allegations which directly point back to

them.

The party therefore urges President Muhammadu Buhari to personally speak

out and immediately call his supporters to order as Nigerians will never

allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to alter any part of our

constitution to serve a selfish interest.

The PDP insists that this has become imperative in view of the series of

constitutional violations and provocative undermining of our laws by the

APC and power mongers in the Buhari Presidency.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyban

National Publicity Secretary