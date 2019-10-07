Press Statement

…Says APC Seeks to Divert Attention from Corruption in Buhari’s

Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress

(APC)’s unwarranted invective on former President Goodluck Jonathan was

misdirected as it best suits President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC

administration, which has gone down as the most incompetent and most

corrupt in the history of our nation.

The party says the distortions and groundless attack on President

Jonathan is a desperate tactic by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to

divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud

revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President are

mentioned.

The PDP has been made aware of how the Presidency has been in a frenzy

to suppress investigations and deflect public enquiries from the arrest

of President Buhari’s known confidant deported from the United Kingdom

for alleged international passport scam and money laundering, as it

knows that an inquest will further expose the huge rot in the Buhari

Presidency.

Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari

Presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the

administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by

reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax

(VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable

plot to sack government workers.

The PDP charges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to perish the idea of

thinking that this unnecessary distortions on the Jonathan

administration would bury the demand for an inquest into the Danu racket

through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians are

allegedly being diverted to private purses.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the APC had remained silent since

revelations that its key leaders and the cabal at the Presidency are

involved in the stealing of over N14 trillion meant for the wellbeing of

Nigerians.

Our party further challenges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to speak

out on the alleged diversion of the N500bn meant for the Social

Investment Programme among other humongous fraud directly perpetrated

under the Buhari Presidency.

Furthermore, in trying to tar the PDP, the APC forgets that it is

already common knowledge that all the bad eggs that brought a bad name

to the PDP have since left our repositioned party to the APC where their

National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has a huge corruption

allegation on his neck, admitted that the party is a haven for corrupt

persons.

More over, the fact that President Buhari can only surround himself with

persons openly indicted for corruption, as ministers and advisers,

speaks volume of the administration’s posturing on corruption.

The PDP therefore charges the APC not to think that it can cover its

mess by trying to make unfounded allegations against President Goodluck

Jonathan and the PDP as Nigerians can now see through their shenanigans.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary