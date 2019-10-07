Press Statement
…Says APC Seeks to Divert Attention from Corruption in Buhari’s
Presidency
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress
(APC)’s unwarranted invective on former President Goodluck Jonathan was
misdirected as it best suits President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC
administration, which has gone down as the most incompetent and most
corrupt in the history of our nation.
The party says the distortions and groundless attack on President
Jonathan is a desperate tactic by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to
divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud
revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President are
mentioned.
The PDP has been made aware of how the Presidency has been in a frenzy
to suppress investigations and deflect public enquiries from the arrest
of President Buhari’s known confidant deported from the United Kingdom
for alleged international passport scam and money laundering, as it
knows that an inquest will further expose the huge rot in the Buhari
Presidency.
Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari
Presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the
administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by
reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax
(VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable
plot to sack government workers.
The PDP charges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to perish the idea of
thinking that this unnecessary distortions on the Jonathan
administration would bury the demand for an inquest into the Danu racket
through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians are
allegedly being diverted to private purses.
The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the APC had remained silent since
revelations that its key leaders and the cabal at the Presidency are
involved in the stealing of over N14 trillion meant for the wellbeing of
Nigerians.
Our party further challenges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to speak
out on the alleged diversion of the N500bn meant for the Social
Investment Programme among other humongous fraud directly perpetrated
under the Buhari Presidency.
Furthermore, in trying to tar the PDP, the APC forgets that it is
already common knowledge that all the bad eggs that brought a bad name
to the PDP have since left our repositioned party to the APC where their
National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has a huge corruption
allegation on his neck, admitted that the party is a haven for corrupt
persons.
More over, the fact that President Buhari can only surround himself with
persons openly indicted for corruption, as ministers and advisers,
speaks volume of the administration’s posturing on corruption.
The PDP therefore charges the APC not to think that it can cover its
mess by trying to make unfounded allegations against President Goodluck
Jonathan and the PDP as Nigerians can now see through their shenanigans.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary