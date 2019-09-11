September 11, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) completely rejects the judgment of

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal describing it as

provocative, barefaced subversion of justice and direct assault on the

integrity of our nation’s justice system.

The party is particularly shocked that the tribunal failed to point to

justice despite the flawless evidence laid before it, showing that

President Buhari was not only unqualified to contest the election but

also did not score the majority of valid votes at the polls.

The PDP finds as bewildering that a court of law could validate a clear

case of perjury and declaration of false information in a sworn

affidavit, as firmly established against President Muhammadu Buhari,

even in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

The party is also rudely shocked that the Court took over the roles of

the Respondents’ lawyers who clearly abandoned their pleadings by

refusing to call evidence in defense of the petition. The court raked up

all manner of excuses to make up for the yawning gaps occasioned by the

total absence of any evidence from the Respondents.

Nigerians and the international community watched in utter disbelief

when the tribunal ruled that one need not provide a copy or certified

true copy of educational certificate such individual claimed to possess,

contrary to established proof of claims of certification.

The party notes as strange that the court even went ahead to provide

rationalizations in favour of President Buhari, even when all hard facts

before it shows that he did not possess the claimed educational

certificate and that the Army was not in possession of his WAEC

certificate as claimed in the affidavit he deposed to in his

Presidential nomination form.

The PDP also described as shocking that the court approved the flawed

declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the election despite

evidence to show the perpetration of illegalities, manipulations,

alterations and subtraction of valid votes freely given to Atiku

Abubakar by Nigerians.

Indeed, the pervading melancholic atmosphere across our nation since the

verdict is a direct indication that the judgment has not fulfilled the

desires and expectations of Nigerians.

The PDP however encouraged Nigerians to remain calm and not to lose hope

or surrender to despondency or self-help, as our lawyers are upbeat in

obtaining justice at the Supreme Court.

This is more so as the tribunal itself admitted that there are several

errors in the judgment.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary