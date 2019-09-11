September 11, 2019
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) completely rejects the judgment of
the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal describing it as
provocative, barefaced subversion of justice and direct assault on the
integrity of our nation’s justice system.
The party is particularly shocked that the tribunal failed to point to
justice despite the flawless evidence laid before it, showing that
President Buhari was not only unqualified to contest the election but
also did not score the majority of valid votes at the polls.
The PDP finds as bewildering that a court of law could validate a clear
case of perjury and declaration of false information in a sworn
affidavit, as firmly established against President Muhammadu Buhari,
even in the face of incontrovertible evidence.
The party is also rudely shocked that the Court took over the roles of
the Respondents’ lawyers who clearly abandoned their pleadings by
refusing to call evidence in defense of the petition. The court raked up
all manner of excuses to make up for the yawning gaps occasioned by the
total absence of any evidence from the Respondents.
Nigerians and the international community watched in utter disbelief
when the tribunal ruled that one need not provide a copy or certified
true copy of educational certificate such individual claimed to possess,
contrary to established proof of claims of certification.
The party notes as strange that the court even went ahead to provide
rationalizations in favour of President Buhari, even when all hard facts
before it shows that he did not possess the claimed educational
certificate and that the Army was not in possession of his WAEC
certificate as claimed in the affidavit he deposed to in his
Presidential nomination form.
The PDP also described as shocking that the court approved the flawed
declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the election despite
evidence to show the perpetration of illegalities, manipulations,
alterations and subtraction of valid votes freely given to Atiku
Abubakar by Nigerians.
Indeed, the pervading melancholic atmosphere across our nation since the
verdict is a direct indication that the judgment has not fulfilled the
desires and expectations of Nigerians.
The PDP however encouraged Nigerians to remain calm and not to lose hope
or surrender to despondency or self-help, as our lawyers are upbeat in
obtaining justice at the Supreme Court.
This is more so as the tribunal itself admitted that there are several
errors in the judgment.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary