President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) made up of the following:

 

  1. Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman

 

  1. Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman

 

  1. Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member

 

  1. Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member

 

  1. Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member

 

  1. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member

 

  1. Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member

 

  1. Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special

 

Assistant to the President, Development Policy)

 

This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

 

The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

 

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.  The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Frank Seeks Visa Ban Against PEPT Justices 

NEXT ARTICLE

Absence of documents stalls trial of Lagos socialite, Ajudua

Related Post

Ekweremadu Congratulates Abaribe, other Minority Leaders

Ekweremadu Congratulates Abaribe, other Minority Leaders
/ Jun 15
Tribunal orders parties to list issues for determination in suit challenging Ndume’s election

Tribunal orders parties to list issues for determination in suit challenging Ndume’s election
/ May 6
FG to review revenue sharing formula

FG to review revenue sharing formula
/ Aug 6
Hon Emeka Nwajiuba: South East Has Credible Candidates for Speakership Position

Hon Emeka Nwajiuba: South East Has Credible Candidates for Speakership Position
/ May 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)