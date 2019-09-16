President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) made up of the following:

Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman

Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman

Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member

Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member

Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member

Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member

Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special

Assistant to the President, Development Policy)

This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.