Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has stated that his administration will establish a full fledged Ministry of Homeland Security in this second tenure of his administration.

Speaking at an exclusive chat with his Chief Press Secretary on the sidelines of the just concluded ECOWAS SUMMIT ON TERRORISM at Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Governor Ikpeazu stated that the need for the State Government to tie up all loose ends in terms of securing our people has arisen.

The new Ministry, the Governor continued will have as its main focus, mainstreaming the activities of Fulani herdsmen and other violent crimes with a view to safeguarding our people and our environment.

The whole idea, the Governor stated, is to ensure that no inch of Abia territory will remain “unpoliced” and that field personnel of the Ministry will be trained under a collaborative effort with the Nigeria Police.

The Governor assured that the present list of Commissioner nominees before the State Assembly includes the nominee for the Commissioner for Homeland Security.