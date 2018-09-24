DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Press Statement

You Are A Day Dreamer – Coalition Lambasts Ayaogu Eze For Saying APC Will Take Over Enugu

We read the hallucinating statement credited to Senator Ayaogu Eze claiming that the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat the hardworking and incumbent governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in next year’s governorship election in the state with great amusement.

How can a man who was in the Senate for eight years without attracting any Federal Presence to the state throughout his wasteful eight years in the Red Chamber turn around to claim that he is the messiah of the people?

Even in his capacity as Chairman, Senate Committee on Works in the 7th Senate, Senator Ayaogu Eze did not move any motion let alone sponsoring bills to construct and rehabilitate the dilapidated Federal Roads in Enugu state which Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has spent about N22 billion of the state’s lean resources to construct and rehabilitate without any form of reimbursement from the Federal Government.

While we recognise the rights of people to delude themselves and live in fools paradise, we however take exception to that when it hurts the collective sensibilities of our people.

Therefore, we view the statement credited to the zero-record Senator as a great insult to the sensibilities of our great sons and daughters who are pleased with the leadership style of our amiable governor and therefore, have not seen any reason whatsoever for regime change in the state under any guise.

Most befuddling is a paragraph in which Senator Eze was quoted as saying: ”You know that campaign has not started, but let me give a little tip of the iceberg to make you believe that the Federal Government is behind our plan to take all the elective positions.”

We therefore challenge Senator Eze to explain to the world what he meant by that statement in respect to the upcoming governorship election in the state.

While we await exculpatory explanations from Mr. Eze concerning his statement, we urge Ndi-Enugu to remain eternally vigilant against any anti-democratic practice as we approach next year’s election.

Finally, while we advise relevant stakeholders in the electoral management of Enugu State not to indulge in any act capable of violating logic and reason in next year’s governorship election in the state, we however wish to state that Enugu Youths are ever ready to defend the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with their last blood in defence of their democratic freedom because the tree of liberty is refreshed from time to time with blood of tyrants and patriots.

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youths Coalition