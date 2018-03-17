DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Why I'm Offering Myself For Senate – Ifeanyi Ubah

By Nedum Noble

The CEO of Capital Oil Group, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, yesterday, declared his intention to vie to represent Anambra South senatorial zone under All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA ahead of the next year’s general elections.

He said he has what it takes to represent his people at the National Assembly, challenging his opponents to prove they were better qualified for the position.

Addressing APGA stakeholders in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area, Ubah said he had contributed immensely to national development on behalf of the common masses.

He said he has distinguished himself through selfless sacrifices including youth empowerment and protection of the interest of the igbos both locally and nationally.

“I have proven that unlike others, I put in my whole heart into serving any political party that I am part of and have continued to distinguish myself and sacrifice my all into ensuring that the common man is empowered and that the interest of Ndigbo is protected at the national level and at the grassroots.

“I challenge any other politician who is interested in this senatorial seat in Anambra South to show 35 percent of the work I have put into capacity building and promotion of the cause of APGA and I will step down for him,” he said.

The state chairman of APGA, Sir Nobert Obi, assured party members of a level playing ground to all contestants in the forthcoming primary elections, insisting that APGA would field their best at the polls.

Acknowledging the immense contributions of Ubah to the party, Obi promised that the love would be reciprocated during the primaries.

On his part, the chief host of the event and chairman of APGA, Anambra South Senatorial zone, Chief Titus Anagbogu, commended the Senator-to-be for being a good party member.

He called on the people to vote massively for APGA in the forthcoming general elections, saying that the party has shown quality leadership and prudence in resource management.

“APGA has shown that with little resources, we can provide security and the basic infrastructure. The Anambra example is there for everybody to see,” he added.