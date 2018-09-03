DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari has completely rubbished his office and he was supported by the former DG SSS Lawan Daura.

Kudos to Ordinary President Ahmed of Brekete Family & Human RIght Radio for this courage.

The link here is a video of what transpired between a man who confidently alleged that Abba Kyari collected some millions from him in the name of supply of 15 Toyota Hilux since December 2015 and was never awarded the job. A Police man that was involved in unraveling the matter was arrested and detained by Lawan Daura for over 2 months. The story is unbelievable and dirty.

I advise viewer to fast tract the video which is about 2hrs:29.5mins on the timeline to start watching from 1hr:26mins, that is where Abba Kyari’s matter started.”