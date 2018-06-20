DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Sex For Mark: OAU Sacks Randy Professor

The Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife on Wednesday sacked Professor Richard Akindele for allegedly demanding sex from Monica Osagie to upgrade her mark.

The Vice Chancellor of the school, Eyitope Ogunbodede announced the sack at a press conference in Ife on Wednesday.

According to him, the Governing Council sacked the lecturer having found him guilty of all the charges against him.

Osagie had alleged that Prof. Akindele demanded sex from her for marks before an investigative committee set up by the university authorities.

Osagie, a postgraduate student in the Masters of Business programme, had released a recorded telephone conversation, which went viral, in which the lecturer allegedly demanded sex for marks.

Details later…

–

Source: Punch