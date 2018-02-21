DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Respite For Students As Obiano Vows To Rid UNIZIK Of Criminals

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Following the incessant cases of criminal activities perpetrated along Ifite-Awka road leading to the gate to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the Anambra state government has concluded arrangements to intensify security around the area.

The state governor, Willie Obiano who made this known while inspecting the ongoing reconstruction work on the road, revealed that the state joint security team would embark on a raid of flash points to rid the area of illicit drugs.

He warned that anyone found to be dealing on prohibited drugs would be arrested and duly prosecuted.

While reminding the students that they have a duty to provide information that would assist security agencies keep them safe,

the governor disclosed that a police patrol vehicle has been dedicated to ply the road 24 hours, to protect students from criminals.

He further hinted that the government has fully mobilized the contractor handling the project and stressed that he had mandated him that the road must be completed to Amansea before the commencement of the rainy season.

Responding on behalf of the students, the President, Students Union Government of the institution, Comrade Ikenna Igwebuike, who recalled their plight while the road was in a sorry state, thanked the governor for coming to their rescue by constructing the road.

On his part, the contractor handling the project assured said that the project would be completed within the specified period.