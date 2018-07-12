DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Residents, Primary School Pupils On Rampage In Edo, As Fallen Electric Wire Electrocutes Pupil

There was commotion at Eyaen axis of Benin, capital of Edo State Thursday afternoon, as a pupil of Eyaen Primary School, identified as Benedict Sanni, was allegedly electrocuted by naked wires which fell down from from electric poles belonging to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

Ekiti Decides: Who Will Win? APC

PDP View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It was gathered that the electric poles have been down for over 48 hours, without being attended to by the electricity company.

The incident was said to have sparked off protest by residents and other pupils of the primary school, as they allegedly went on rampage over what they described as inefficiency on the path of BEDC.

The commotion resulted in serious traffic gridlock in the entire axis of the ancient city.

The Head of Communication of BEDC, Mr. Tayo Adekule, who confirmed the incident, said the company was yet to get full details of the incident.

“We are yet to get full details of the incident from our field officers. As soon as we get the reports, we will commence full scale investigation,” Adekunle siad.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nwanbuzor Chidi, said the Command has deployed officers and men to the area to forestall possible breach of peace and order.