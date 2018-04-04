DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

A federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has dared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to release their ‘lists of saints’ following the recent naming and shaming of alleged looters displayed by both parties.

Mr Sani, who described the parties’ action as an entertainment to the nation, took to his official Twitter handle to call out both parties.

Earlier, the federal government through the information minister, Lai Mohammed, released a list of persons who allegedly looted Nigeria’s economy under PDP watch, describing the list as just a tip of the iceberg.

The list released by Mr Mohammed mentioned the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, and others as having benefitted from corruption of the immediate past Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Mr Secondus has threatened court action over the matter while also seeking monetary compensation and public apology from Mr Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed released the list after the ruling party was dared by the PDP to do so following corruption allegations made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo against the Jonathan administration.

In it’s reaction, the PDP dismissed the list in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, describing it as “hollow and laughable”.

Mr Ologbondiyan stated that the list put forward by the federal government as purported looters amounts to a cheap blackmail and none of those listed have been indicted or convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction or any panel of enquiry in the country.

The party said the APC government did so to divert attention from the heavy looting involving its members.

“This is a government that is yet to account for $26 billion (N9 trillion) stolen through corrupt oil contracts in the NNPC, N1.1 trillion worth of crude diverted to service APC interests, N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) intervention fund stolen by APC officials.

“This include the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, the N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for which members of the Buhari cabal were indicted.

“This includes the ‘Mainagate’, where the APC government recalled and reinstated an individual indicted for scam running into billions of naira.

“This is in addition to cover provided for serving ministers indicted for corrupt enrichment, among whom is a prominent former APC governor from the South-south, who was indicted by his state for stealing billions of naira to fund President Buhari’s campaign in 2015.”

The PDP further vowed that it “will no longer hold back but appropriately commence a serialisation of all looters hiding in APC and the Presidency”.

An amused Mr Sani with reference to a teaching by Jesus Christ in the Bible, called on the ‘saints’ in both parties to ‘cast the first stone’, subtly indicting both his party (APC) and the opposition PDP.

This is not the first time the senator would be criticising his party. He had once flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for treating, with kid gloves members of his party indicted for graft while clamping down hard on the oppostion accused of same.

His latest tweet reads, “The two sides entertained the nation with their ‘List of Looters’.

“Now it’s time for them to publish their ‘List of Saints’ who have never sinned and can confidently throw the first stone.”