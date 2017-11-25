President Buhari Commiserates With Egyptian Government Over Attacks On Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to the government and people of Egypt over the heartless attacks on a mosque in North Sinai that left many dead after prayers on Friday.

President Buhari condemns the dastardly act on innocent worshippers, which further reinforces the position that terrorism has no relationship or respect for any religion, and should be visited with the full wrath of the law.

The President reiterates that the workable panacea to such mindless and irresponsible attacks on citizens would be a global joint action that continually shares intelligence, simulates scenarios and regularly updates on both local and international threats.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the souls of the departed, and comfort the families of those directly affected.