Police Nabs Mother With 187 Sack Bags Of Weed

PRESS RELEASE

PARADE OF NOTORIOUS INDIAN HEMP DEALER ARRESTED BY MEN OF THE IGP SPECIAL TACTICAL SQUAD AND RECOVERY OF ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY SEVEN (187) BAGS OF WEEDS SUSPECTED TO BE INDIAN HEMP BY CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD, FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER AT THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA ON 15th DECEMBER, 2017.

Consequent on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, to all Commissioners of Police and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police throughout the country to continue the ongoing raids of criminal hideouts, black spots, flash points and other vulnerable points throughout the month of December to the New Year and beyond, the IGP-Special Tactical Squad team acting on actionable Intelligence trailed and arrested one Doris Ossai (Suspect) who deals in Indian Hemps and recovered One Hundred and Eighty Seven (187) bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp in her house located at Rugan Alhaji Gambo Masaka, Nasarawa State.

Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate at large. The suspect will be arraigned in Court for prosecution on completion of investigation.

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters