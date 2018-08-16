DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Police In Kano Arrest Men Allegedly Manufacturing Pistols And Ammunition

The Kano police command said it arrested two men — Rabiu Suleiman and Yahaya Abdulkadir — over alleged manufacturing of locally made pistols and ammunition.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this in Kano on Thursday shortly after parading the suspects.

He said that a total of 11 pistols and 53 live ammunitions were recovered from the suspects

Majiya said that on August 14, at midnight, a team of policemen on patrol along Hadeja Road, Yankaba Kano, intercepted one Ibrahim Mansur of Gashuwa Local Government Area in Yobe State in possession of 30 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The parcels were concealed in a load of onions inside a Golf 3 car driven by one Salisu Garba of Tokarawa village, Nasarawa Local Government Areaof Kano,’’ he said.

In another development, the PPRO said the Command arrested two men — Sagiru Lawan and Naziru Lawal — both of Goron Dutse Quarters of Kano, for allegedly assassinating one Abba Aminu.

Majiya said that the duo, who were paid N150,000, conspired with one Kabiru Alaramma and two others now at large, to carry out the assassination.

He added that the deceased was found dead behind an uncompleted building in Danbare Quarters in Kano metropolis.