Plot To Blackmail Delta State Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor Uncovered

…Unhappy Contractor Fingered

Trail Reporters

Findings from our investigations have revealed that, there are intensed moves to blackmail the Attorney General of Delta State, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, over his role in terminating some contracts in the state.

Top sources who spoke with our medium said, Chairman of ULO Consultants, Chief Uche Luke Ukpuno and other contractors have been fingered in a coordinated serial attacks which has been launched against the AG, and more are to come in the days ahead.

The Governor late last year, was miffed on the activities of Ukpuno, especially when N2.5Billion have been paid to him from the State Government, which represents 50% of the contract sum for Asaba airport runway rehabilitation.

Okowa had disclosed at a press conference, that the Ministries of Works and Justice would invite ULO to a meeting to know the situation of all ULO contracts in the state, especially the Asaba international airport runway rehabilitation, Asaba/Ughelli expressway, and the Mariam Babangida Way, which is a major road in the state. He further stated that, that road is important, but his administration has not been able to do much on it to avoid legal issues with the contractor who was awarded the project before his assumption of office as Governor.

We gathered that, the Ministries of Justice, Works, Finance and Economic planning, and the Accountant General of the State, were not satisfied with the execution of the job, which led to the termination of ULO contracts. Ukpuno had done 24% of the job, and the contract which was initially scheduled to be completed in three months, had taken ULO two years, yet could not do up to 30% of the job.

Mrakpor we learnt, chaired the State committee, which reviewed all ULO contracts in the state. Ukpuno’s alleged anger is that, the Attorney General recommended the termination of his contract, which has resulted in Ukpuno saying that, Mrakpor removed food from his mouth. Sources said.

Trail Reporters further gathered that, Ukpuno is not alone in the plot against Peter Mrakpor, but some aggrieved persons who feel cheated out in the current administration, have vowed to disparage the state Governor and give the administration a bad name in whatever means possible and are resolute to bring down the administration for exposing them.

Top Government sources who spoke with our Reporter said, Governor Okowa has done nothing wrong, other than saving Deltans from the clutches of contractors like Ukpuno and his likes.

Efforts to speak with Uche Ukpuno to get his reaction on the allegations proved abortive, as his mobile number 0803314 01** was switched off as at the time of this report. The Attorney General could also not be reached for comments, as he did not respond to calls placed on his mobile number.