PDP Wins Obudu Constituency Bye-Election In Cross River

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen has emerged the winner of the Obudu State Constituency bye-election for the Cross River House of Assembly.

Mrs Ukpukpen on Saturday pulled 12, 712 votes defeating her opponent from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adah Ishamali with 4,345 votes.

She was declared the winner of the election by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tony Eyang.

Mrs Ukpukpen is the widow of the Hon. Steven Ukpukpen, whose death led to the declaration of the seat vacant.