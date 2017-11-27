PDP National Secretary: Kaduna State PDP Progressives Back Sen. Nenadi’s Candidacy

Bomba Dauda

The coordinator of Kaduna State PDP Progressives, Mr. Tanko Rossi described Dist. Sen. Nenadi Esther Usman as an eloquent and astute leader, saying, if given the opportunity to be the party’s National Secretary she will contribute immensely in repositioning the party. Rossi made this declaration at a press conference organized by the group in Kaduna yesterday.

“Dist. Sen. Nenadi Esther Usman readily comes to mind.” Rossi said, adding, “Her virtues and enviable record of service to our dear party and the entire nation speak volumes. Having selflessly served as Minister of Finance, Member of the Presidential Transition Committee, Member of the PDP State Caucus, Senator of the Federal Republic, and the Director of Finance Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organization, among others, Distinguished Senator Nenadi Usman is not new to national politics.

We are therefore, excited that she has finally bowed to public plea to contest the position of National Secretary of the our great party, the People’s Democratic Party, in the forthcoming National Convention slated for December 9, 2017.

“Furthermore, in addition to her sterling leadership qualities, Sen. Usman hails from southern Kaduna – the stronghold of the PDP in the entire North-west zone since 1999, it will therefore be such a great deal of wisdom to support the emergence of Sen. Usman as National Secretary of the party.

You will recall that on Tuesday 21st November, 2017, the senator representing Kaduna South made public a letter he wrote to the National Vice Chairman (North-west) complaining of how southern Kaduna is not adequately given its dues by the party in spite of its outstanding contributions to the party especially in the last general elections. While we disagree with the senator’s approach of throwing away decorum by washing the party’s dirty linens in public, we however, share his sentiments that the area very well deserves better; and Dist. Sen. Nenadi Usman’s aspiration is, without a doubt, a pragmatic approach to actualizing this dream for the area.

“This will not only be fair to the teeming party faithful and supporters from the zone, but also strategic for winning the 2019 general elections.

“And at the time many stakeholders were either dormant or deserted the party in the state, especially after the misfortunes of 2015, Sen. Nenadi Usman has been one of the few who have kept faith with the party despite the persecution by the ruling APC. She has been making immense sacrifices to revive and keep the party going. Her active participation in most party meetings and activities; and most notably, Chairing one of the committees for reconciliation of party members in the state is testament to her commitment and sacrifices.

“It is on the strength of these facts that we endorse Dist. Sen. Nenadi Usman’s candidature and call on all well-meaning stakeholders, founding fathers, leaders and the led to give equal support to her. Her courage to vie for the position as a woman is commendable and giving her all the needed support will no doubt boost the party’s credential as one that fosters gender equality.”