Addressing the mammoth crowd who graced the event, Ganduje assured the people of the state that the abandoned projects by his predecessors will be completed under his administration, adding that other new projects initiated by his administration will also be completed.

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, General Mamman Magoro, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari in a message read at the event, welcomed the former senator and his supporters and assured them of his support looking forward to receiving him at the presidential Villa.

Muhammadu Buhari described Lado as a political asset that will be of immense benefit to the party.

The National Chairman of the ruling APC, chief John Oyegun, represented by the deputy national chairman, chief Segun Oni formally received Lado into the party and urged the party hierarchy in the state to work and embrace senator Lado and his supporters in order to move the party forward.