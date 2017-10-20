Oseloka Obaze Booed At Agulu Town Hall

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources in Agulu, Anambra State the hometown of the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi indicates that the PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] gubernatorial candidate, Oseloka Obaze was booed while campaigning in Agulu on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Town Hall.

According to eyewitness accounts, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Oseloka Obaze had come to Agulu for a campaign stop. He arrived to the Community Town Hall to address PDP members. He was without his chief sponsor, Chief Peter Obi.

As Oseloka Obaze delivered his campaign address to the community gathered at the town hall, the chants of A.P.G.A from the youths and members of the community began to slowly drown the voice of the speaker. As the chants grew louder, Chief Peter Obi made his entrance.

Momentarily, the chants halted.

They gave Chief Peter Obi the opportunity to speak. The former governor took to the podium with Oseloka Obaze and began his impromptu address. He began by telling the community that he was just driving by – noticed the crowd at the hall and decided to ‘check it out’. He said did not come prepared to mobilize anyone today. According to our source, “Peter Obi said he was not sharing money today“.

The response from the crowd was unmistakable. The chants of A.P.G.A began again and grew louder and emboldened. It quickly got the attention of the personal security aides who advised the campaigners – both Oseloka Obaze and Peter Obi – to evacuate the venue. They did.

247ureports.com reached the campaign team of Oseloka Obaze for comments. They declined commenting officially. However one of the officers indicated that the incident at the Town Hall was the work of hired political thugs aimed at embarrassing the former governor at his home town. The official disregarded the incident as not significant in the larger scheme.

Meanwhile in a related development, sources from the Oseloka Obaze/Peter Obi camps are revealing possible crack in the relationship between Oseloka Obaze and Peter Obi. The disagreement is said to be based availability of funds and transparency. Our source indicates that Oseloka Obaze has become uncomfortable with the manner funds are raised in his name by the Peter Obi political machinery – without him having knowledge of amounts raised and amounts spent on the campaign. Our source reveals that latent internal bickering between the two men has been observed.

Obaze has started complaining that Peter has been collecting donations in his name without releasing money to him even with a few days to election.

