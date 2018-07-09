DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ortom Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks Nine Commissioners

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has approved a partial dissolution of the Benue State Executive Council.

A Statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijoho, SAN, says four commissioners and seven special advisers are to, however, retain their portfolios.

The four Commissioners are Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Michael Gusa, Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Olofu and Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge.

According to the Statement, seven Special Advisers also retained their portfolios. They are Special Adviser on Development Cooperation, SDGs and NEPAD, Dr. Magdalene Dura, Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Matthew Mnyam, Special Adviser on Gender, Employment and Labour Matters, Chief Ode Enyi, Special Adviser on Government House Administration, Mr. Thomas Anajav, Special Adviser on Media, Information and Technology, Mr. Tahav Agerzua, Special Adviser on Security, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hemba, retired, and Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Joseph Odaudu.

The Statement says the partial dissolution of the Exco takes immediate effect and the outgoing members of Council are advised to handover to their permanent Secretaries or most Senior director as the case may be.

The SSG says the Governor expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing members of the Benue State Executive Council for their service to the State wishing them well in their future endeavors.