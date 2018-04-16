DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Okowa Orders Police Execution Of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh's Men

Information reaching 247ureports.com from competent sources within the Delta State government indicates the executive governor of Delta State may have ordered the judicial killings of a number of his political opponents while held in police custody.

According to the information gathered, political aides and/or thugs associated with Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a former chieftain of the People Democratic Party [PDP] that was sympathetic to the Sheriff faction of the PDP, had been arrested and detained by the police [SARS] following a kidnapping in Agbor, Delta State.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh who had defected to the All Progressive Congress [APC] had also become the main political opposition to the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. Some of the sources who spoke to 247ureports.com indicated Dr. Cairo Ojougboh was the major ‘headache and concern’ to Governor Okowa. Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has interest in contesting for the governor’s seat in 2019.

And so when the Governor got information Dr. Cairo Ojougboh’s political thugs were being detained at a SARS office in Agbor, the Governor took to immediate action.

As a caveat, the political thugs associated with Dr. Cairo Ojougboh – which comprise of his cousin and other not-too-distant cousins were arrested in February 2018 over a kidnapping case that they engaged in late last year.

They had kidnapped a man in December 2017 and successfully collected ransom from the victim’s family. They also collected the victim’s cloths and jewelry and escaped.

But an interesting thing occurred in February to turn the tides. The younger sister to the victim, in early February 2018, visited a popular garage in Agbor called Agbor Garage. At the garage, she noticed strange looking young men wearing the cloths and jewelry belonging to his brother, the kidnap victim. According to our source, “the sister held the guys and stated shouting. The police came and picked them up.” The guys were from Benin, they were chased out of ring road in Benin, Edo State.

With the arrest at the garage, the police began aggressive interrogation and gathering of human intelligence. Through this action, the police began picking up the remainder of the culprits. During the operation, one of Dr. Dr. Cairo Ojougboh men who goes by the street name ‘small motor’ was picked up at a hotel in Alihami in Agbor – at the Bolero drinking bar – two other relatives were also picked up at the hotel.

A total of six [6] were arrested and detained at the SARS station. They were arrested on a Friday.

As the news of the arrest got to Dr. Cairo Ojougboh he was reported to freeze in a coma-like shock. “These were the young men he uses to operate and rig election and intimidate opponents. These men were his power”.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh quickly drove to the police to facilitate for their release. He offered the police N6million for the release but the police were not readily willing to accept the N6million. Our source stated that Dr. Cairo Ojougboh became angry and boasted to the police that he will utilize his APC connection from Abuja to get the men released. Dr. Cairo Ojougboh promised to return on Monday but “the news of the arrest got to ears of Okowa, hurriedly the 6 were executed next day and taken to the morgue in Agbor”.

Efforts to talk to the Delta State Government and the police were rebuffed.