DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ohaneze Ndigbo Boss Makes Case For Igbo Language Teachers, Students

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Anambra state President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene has called on governments of South East States to introduce incentives that would help promote the teaching and learning of Igbo language in schools.

He also canvassed for special salary scales for teachers who teach Igbo language, as well as establishment of a scholarship scheme for pupils and students who excel in the language.

Okeke-Ogene who stated this while commenting on the launching of Igbo languages on the BBC World Service, said such motivation were necessary to ensure igbo language did not go into extinction.

He applauded the state Governor, Willie Obiano for giving desired attention towards promoting Igbo language and culture in the state, challenging other governors in the zone to emulate him.

“Parents should also interact with their children and wards in the mother tongue and reintroduce story telling and folklore in Igbo to give children a sense of pride in their heritage,” he added.

The BBC World Service had, during the week, launched service in Igbo and Yoruba Languages as part of expansion in local languages aimed at more in depth reporting of countries around the world.

This is coming sixty years after Hausa language service was launched.

The Head of BBC West Africa, Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, said the focus would be on original Journalism that would deliver content and engage Igbo’s and Yoruba audience in their mother tongue.

Expressing satisfaction with the development, Okeke-Ogene noted that Ohaneze Ndigbo had continued to engage the British and American governments on the issue to ensure Igbo language took its rightful place in reputable international broadcast organizations, which he noted would help to advance the Igbo course across the world.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo would soon embark on reorientation programme in schools to sustain efforts towards promoting the teaching of Igbo languages at all levels of Education,” he disclosed.

The Ohaneze boss however commended the church and mission schools for their contributions towards enhancing the teaching and learning of Igbo language.