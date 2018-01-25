DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Obasanjo vs Buhari: Oye’s Reaction Personal, Says APGA Chieftain

A Chieftain of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has observed that the comment made by the national chairman of APGA Chief Victor Ike Oye following former President Olusegun Obasanjo ‘s advice to President Muhammadu Buhari is Oye’s personal opinion which does not represent the position of APGA as political party on the matter.

Oye in his reaction published in The Nation online said that President Buhari does not need Obasanjo’s advice howsoever but Ezeonwuka who is a member of APGA Board of Trustees (BoT) said that Oye spoke his personal mind as according to him, he did not consult with the relevant officials of the party neither did the party officials met and gave him the mandate to speak for the party.

Ezeonwuka who is the Ogilisi Igbo noted that as a person and politician too Oye has the right to air his views and opinions on any issue, but as the national chairman of a political party he has to consult with the leaders of the party before speaking out for the party noting that the leader and BoT chairman of APGA Governor Willie Obiano, Senator Victor Umeh and other members of the National Assembly under the party, top States House Assembly members under the party, National Working Committee of the party and the BoT members among others have to be consulted before a statement is issued on the position of the party on certain issues.

The Ogilisi Igbo who is the spiritual leader of Igbo land said that Oye’s comments which sounds in favor of Buhari is an act of betrayal to APGA and Ndigbo at this point in time wondering why the APGA boss who has been silent on the killings of innocent souls going on everywhere in Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen under Buhari regime, silent on the call for Restructuring and other issues should hurriedly make favorable comment on Buhari. He said that it is neither right nor safe for Nigerians to ignore such a well articulated advice from a highly experienced leader like Obasanjo who have seen it as far as the leadership of Nigeria is concerned noting that even the Federal Government through Lai Mohammed said that the advice is taking in good faith.

The BoT member however advised the APGA boss to avoid engaging himself in making comments or moves which in nature amount to betrayal of APGA and Ndigbo noting that APGA has had enough of betrayals and any attempt to betray the party this time will be resisted vehemently.

He added “We have seen politicians betray APGA glaringly, Governor Owele Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State,one Sen.Chris,Anyanwu from Imo state along with four members of Federal House of Representatives led by Chris Azubuogu betrayed us by dumping APGA after using the Party to climb up to the mountain top but this time we will not tolerate such betrayal.

Continuing, the Igbo Spiritual leader urged the leadership of APGA to be cautious of political harlots and opportunists who are on the prowl to hijack the party ahead of 2019 general elections pointing out that the party has to be careful dealing with those opportunists who are romancing the party at the moment. He added “these opportunists prostitutes came into the party during the governorship election last year, stole the show and take the glory from those who have worked for the party for many years. That is not acceptable“.