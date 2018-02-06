DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Nollywood Actress, Tracy Daniels Vow To Buy Male Sex Doll On Valentine Day

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Its not a surprise though but this popular actress has vows to buy male sex doll come Valentine Day. We already know that female cannot do with male sex doll right from time immemorial, i mean dildos! Hellooo…lol

The Nollywood diva, Tracy Daniels has opened up on how she intends to make the special day a memorable one for herself. She plans to buy a sex doll on that special day for herself. The light-skinned diva, who was once married to a wealthy Indian expatriate, said the item will be a special gift to herself on the day set aside to celebrate lovers across the world.

This, she explained is to enable her ascertain the reality of the sex doll. Anita Joseph, Tracy & Treasure Daniels Tracy made this startling revelation while in a chat.

According to her;

The Nollywood actress, however, challenged the opposite sex to do for their partners what a sex doll cannot do for them. She maintained that a woman will be able to go the extra mile for you as a man and that is what you cannot expect a sex doll to do.

–

Source: http://www.nigeriatoday.ng/2018/02/nollywood-actress-tracy-daniels-vow-to-buy-male-sex-doll-on-valentine-day/