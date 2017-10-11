Government Announcement

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, wishes to urge the general public to disregard rumors of immunization of our school children by a military medical team.

Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Parents and guardians are advised to immediately return their children to school and be assured that only the state ministry of health can organize, authorize and supervise mass immunization activities in the state as at when due.

Currently, there is no mass immunization program that is ongoing in the state and we can verifiably confirm that the military authorities are not immunizing school children in Abia State.

Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor