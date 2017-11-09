Nicholas Ukachukwu To Declare For APGA, Endorse Obiano

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the candidacy of the incumbent governor of Anambra State under the APGA [All Progressive Grand Alliance] will get another boast as one of the political heavy weights in Anambra South senatorial district in the person of Nicholas Ukachukwu is slated to join the Governor’s campaign train and to declare his membership of the APGA.

Nicholas Ukachukwu hails from Osumenyi in Anambra State and had contested for the seat of Governor under the PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] and under the HDP [Hope Democratic Party]. He has remained a power broker in the politics of Anambra State.

He is scheduled to make a public declaration today in Osumenyi at the Unity Plaza Osumenyi by 2pm.

In a related development, Ifeanyi Uba, the oil mogul billionaire is slated to officially declare for APGA and his endorsement of Obiano on Monday November 13, 2017.