From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), on Friday, donated two trucks and two buses of assorted food as well as other sundry items to the Benue Government for onward distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Prelate of MCN, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka, on behalf of the church, made the donation in People’s (Government) House, Makurdi when he led other Bishops and lay men of the Church to pay a condolence and solidarity visit to the government and people of the state over the killings by Fulani herdsmen.

Chukwuemeka stressed that food was the most important item that the IDPs needed now.

He said that the church was seriously disturbed at the alarming rate at which the armed Fulani herdsmen were killing North East and North Central States of Nigeria, particularly, in Benue.

The prelate declared the support of the MCN for the Anti-Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 saying it was the sure way to end the nonsense killings in the state.

He said that the enactment of the law was the right step in the right direction because moving about with cattle was an obsolete way of animal husbandry.

”Even in developed countries such as South Korea, Britain and United states of America, cattle are ranched and that is the best way of rearing animals. Why should our case in Nigeria be different,” he querried.

He condemned the killing of the two priests and 17 other parishioners describing it as barbaric and unacceptable.

”Killing in sacred places is sacrilegious and an intolerable nuisance which has to be stopped by the powers that be.

”The powers that be should sit up and address the security challenge head on because any government that is not protecting its citizens is irrelevant and should not continue to rule,” the prelate said.

Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka warned those sponsoring the killings in North East and North Central Nigeria to sheat their sword for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Responding, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom commended the church for the show of love and concern by providing relief materials for the IDPs.

Represented by his deputy, Engr Benson Abounu, Ortom expressed hope that their coming would bring to an end the insecurity in the state because they had taken the situation to God.

Ortom lamented that the state was facing a severe warlike situation because insurgents wanted to take over their land.

“The case is no longer farmers/herders crisis but a case of insurgency. We are facing a war-like situation. E have Breen infiltrated by terrorists and mercenaries are hired to kill our people.

“So Ortom’s cries are cries of a child suffering intense pain and crying for his father’s love. As a father, it is only the President that can say a word and these killings will come to an end. We know that your visit will bring succour to our situation.”, he said.