By Nedum Noble

A 48-year-old man at the weekend, committed suicide after stabbing four of his children and his sister in-law to death, in Awada Area of Onitsha, Anambra State.

The deceased, whose name was yet to be ascertained, was said to have

recently returned from overseas, had been having disagreement with his wife, a nurse at Chizoba Hospital, Awada, and also operating a chemist shop few metres away from their residence.

247ureports.com gathered that the incident, which took place at about 8pm, at No 18 Ntueke Street, Awada attracted scores of residents and sympathizers who told journalists that the wife escaped death as she was on night duty when the incident happened.

“I think it was a planned deal, the man sent out their house help with N50 to buy satchet, and when she left, he shut the door and used what we think was a kitchen knife to stab his four children and the younger sister of his wife who were in the house to death,” one of the residents said.

Another resident, Miss Amaka said the deceased had already killed the children and faced his sister in-law who had ran to the bathroom, before they could force their way into the flat.

247ureports.com further learnt that the entire apartment was full of blood with the children between the ages of 4 and 12 years laying lifeless.

The deceased hand and legs were, however, said to still be moving as at the time neighbours gained access to the apartment, but later died before he could be moved to a hospital.

A source said a suicide note, said to have been left by the deceased on top of a refrigerator in the house, was quickly taken away by police officers from Awada police division who deposited the corpses in an undisclosed morgue.

“The man has been having disagreement with his wife, and decision to send the house help away before embarking on his mission may be due to the relationship existing between him and the little girl.

“As for his sister in-law, I think she is always taking side with her sister each time there is an altercation between him and the wife, the reason he decided to kill her too,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, said investigations had already commenced, adding that the content of the suicidal note would not be disclosed until after investigation if need be.

“I can’t tell you what is on the note for now, but all I can say is that we have commenced investigation, and if there is need to let you people know, we will reach out to you after investigation,” she said.