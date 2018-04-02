DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

As the Kano State Shari’a Police otherwise known as the Hisbah Board redouble efforts to rid the State roads of street beggars, the board has revealed that most of those who engages in such acts are not from the state.

This is coming at a time the board has arrested a total number of 98 street beggars within the metropolitan area for violating the law that prohibits street begging in the state.

According to an official from the board, Malam Nuhu Dahiru, officers from the board carried out raids on the beggars in places such as Bompai Area, Lodge Road and some motor parks.

And that upon investigations, the board has discovered that most of those arrested are not indigenes of the state but from neighboring states such as; Bauchi, Katsina, Gombe and Yobe state.

The problem of insurgency which has displaced thousands of persons from the North Eastern part of the country to doubt has contributed to the rise in number of beggars from such region.

68 out of those arrested in the latest raid, are made up of underage children between the ages of 9-17 while the remaining 30 are adults comprising of both male and female.

Nuhu further explained that the board is working on sending those who are not from Kano back to their respective states of origin stressing that the board would not relent in its efforts at riding the state free of from the act of street begging which has become a source of lively hood to many.