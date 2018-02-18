DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Logistics Challenge Mar Voter Registration In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

The on-going Continuous Voter Registration by the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra state has continued to record slow space following inadequate logistics.

The exercise resumed on Monday 12 February 2018 at INEC offices in all the 21 local government areas and other designated centres in the state.

247ureports.com gathered that while some area councils had only two machines inspite of its high population, some other areas, recorded low turnout of people making the personnel and their equipment redundant.

At Idemili North Local Government Area, residents lamented delay in the conduct of the exercise, attributing it to insufficient registration materials.

A student, Onyebuchi Arinze expressed displeasure with the slow pace of the exercise, describing the process as difficult and burdensome.

He explained that many of them have spent hours and even days trying to carry out the registration but to no avail.

The INEC Zonal Supervisor in the area, Mrs Ezeaku, listed the challenges facing the commission to include poor power supply, delays in scanning and insufficient ink.

She however appealed to INEC to provide them with enough working materials as people were willing to register.

On his part, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Mr. Chibuzor Okoye called on INEC to look into the possibility of creating more registration outlets in towns and communities and deploying more machines and workers to reduce the level of frustration being experienced by the electorate.

The APGA chairman for Awka South local government area, Barrister Obiorah Udeoba, emphasized the need to increase manpower and machinery, particularly in the capital city in view of its high population.

He said many Nigerians have demonstrated willingness in participating actively in choosing their next set of leaders following recent events in the country, including massive sensitization from several quarters urging people to obtain their voter cards.