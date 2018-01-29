DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Land Dispute: Uproar In Anambra Court As Lawyer Slumps, Dies

By Nedum Noble

A 41-year old lawyer (name withheld) has reportedly slumped and died while handling a land matter against a widow in a court at Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

247ureports.com gathered that the deceased who was sick prior to the incident, had gone to the court against the advice of his wife.

Eye witness said his sudden death caused pandemonium in the court room as other lawyers present during the proceeding scampered and fled away, abandoning the deceased on the floor of the court for a long time.

“He was advised by his wife to rest and face his medication, but he refused and went to the court where he eventually lost his life.

“By the time the lawyer was taken to two different hospitals in the area, it was already late as he was confirmed dead by doctors,” the witness who pleaded anonymity narrated.

He said the deceased who was newly married with a child, was known for handling briefs mostly on land matters and family disputes.

“Some of his colleagues had cautioned him against such briefs but he did not listen.

“Some attributed his sudden death to diabolical powers due to the kind of briefs he handled in courts which were described as sensitive matters”, he stated.

247ureports.com further learnt that the corpse had been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary for autopsy ahead of the burial in his village in Umuchu.