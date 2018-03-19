DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

In continued effort to ensuring the provision of good road networks that will curtail chaotic traffic situation in the city, Kano state Executive Council has approved the sum of over N4 billion for the construction of underpass and flyover that will connect Zaria Road/Silver Jubilee and Zoo road in the metropolis.

Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the 111th state Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the state commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba says the project is also aimed at reducing carbon emission, minimizing road accidents, beautification of the state capital among others.

He says already, the state government has been engaged in the reconstruction, expansion, rehabilitation and upgrading of existing roads in the state that included the construction of underpass at Sharada/Panshekara Road Junction which has been completed and commissioned by Mr. President as well as the construction of multiple underpasses along Katsina Road which is on the verge of completion.

The commissioner pointed out that the state government is also completing inherited projects that include the Murtala Mohammed Way Flyover which was inherited from the previous administration at 15 per cent completion stage and Gadon Kaya underpass/Yahaya Gusau Road among others.

Malam Muhammad Garba says other councils approval include the sum of $36, 000 being payment of project fees to 18 admitted state sponsored students in El-Razi University, Sudan, procurement of bed sheets for 31 secondary health facilities at the cost of N39, 000, 000.00, reconstruction work of Dawakin Kudu-Lahadin Makole Road in Dawakin Kudu local government at the cost of over 748, 000, 000.00.

Others, he says, include expansion/repairs of Giginyu-Kawo-Eastern Bypass Road in Nassarawa local government in Nassarawa local government, rehabilitation works/upgrade of Fagwalawa Primary Healthcare Centre to Cottage Hospital for which the sum of more than N588, 000, 000.0 and 230, 000, 000.0 has been approved respectively.