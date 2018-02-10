DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Kano LG Polls: KANSIEC Delays Electoral Process

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The long awaited Kano Local Government elections slated for Saturday 10th February 2018 is witnessing delay.

The election which was scheduled for 8am is yet to start over two hours late.

A visit to the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission Head Quarter revealed that all electoral materials needed for the election were still within the premises.

The commission’s commissioner for Media Ismaila Rimingado, when asked why the delay, responded that it is nothing new, such delays are caused by human factors.

” we anticipated the election to start at 8am but as you know, there are chances of human factors and some unforeseen circumstances causing delays here and there but you can see that efforts are been made, needed materials are been prepared and transported to their various polling units”

Despite police restrictions on commercial activities, some commercial tricycle operators were observed to be on the roads carrying out their commercial activities.

Political parties in the state differ on the credibility of the election as some fear that the commission would be manipulated by some persons.

The video below, shows the Chairman of the Commission Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka assisting in the loading of electoral materials.