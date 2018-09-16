DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano Enrolls Four Million Pupils In Schools

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed delight over the rising figure of enrollment of pupils into schools which has reached 4, 084, 965 pupils so far registered in Kano state.

Ganduje said the development is an indication that Kano is growing rapidly and steadily in terms of child education.

According to him, the figure, “comprises 3, 695, 402 pupils at pre – primary and primary, and 389, 293 pupils at Junior Secondary school respectively, as contained in a recent UBEC audit conducted nationwide”.

He added that, “this is without the other components of Senior Secondary Schools including science and technical colleges, two state – owned universities, other tertiary institutions and several State monotechnics.”

Dr. Ganduje, however, maintained that the astronomical increase in enrolment across the various sectors of education in Kano has become a serious impediment to the attainment of his administration’s education policy objectives.

He made this known on Saturday, in a speech at the closing of a one week special training for 500 Mathematics, Science and ICT teachers from Kano State Science and Technical Schools Board at the National Teachers’ Institute, Kaduna.

The governor said his administration would continue to invest in the sector particular in infrastructure development, provision of teaching materials and capacity building of teachers.

Dr. Ganduje promised that his government would sustain its commitment towards “qualitative teachers with desired skills through training and retraining as well as providing conducive learning environment and right tools and materials for effective teaching and learning”.

Similarly, he asserted that attention would be focused on “quality access to all deserving children, so that rightful students would always be placed in the science and technical colleges in the state.”

In his remarks, the Director – General and Chief Executive, National Teachers’ Institute, Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare said “the workshop on Activity-Students-Centered- Experiment-Improvisation and Plan-Do-See and Improve pedagogical approach for effective classroom practice in Mathematics and Sciences focused on how teachers can bring about better learning through effective classroom practices that would facilitate the implementation of the curriculum.”