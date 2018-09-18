summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Tue, Sep 18th, 2018

Kano Assembly Confirms New Deputy Gov

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Kano Assembly Confirms New Deputy Gov

Kano Assembly Confirms New Deputy Gov

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the new deputy governor of the state.

Governor Umar Ganduje had on Monday officially forwarded the name of the deputy governor nominee to the legislative chamber for screening.

The Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakassai, confirmed the development via his Twitter handle, @dawisu.

Gawuna, until his recent appointment, was the Commissioner for Agriculture in the state.

The former Kano deputy governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, resigned in August 2018.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Polls

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe

Search in The Site

Pin It