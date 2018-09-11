DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

It Is Time Up For Sen. Obinna Ogba And His Party In Ebonyi – APC Senatorial Aspirant Insists

By TMNews Editor

The Ebonyi Central Senatorial Seat is currently up for grabs in 2019 as a former state House of Assembly member Hon. Enyi C. Enyi picks his expression of interest forms at the APC National headquarters, Abuja as he says it is time up for the incumbent Senator and his party the PDP in the state.

According to him, Ebonyi state is a state that has really lacked the necessary federal presence due to poor representation at the Senate and National Assembly at large as he is poised to correct that imbalance.

Speaking to TMNews Editor who was on ground to witness the event, the experienced legislator stated that he is in the race to win and ensure that Ebonyi Central constituents benefits from the massive federal projects going on in several parts of the country. He equally believe that the APC is the only party with the intention to return the party back to the people which is the essence of democratic practice.

Recall that the PDP had earlier been reported to have given current governors and National Assembly members automatic tickets ahead of scheduled primaries, which may likely see Senate Chairman Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba slog it out with Chief Enyi of the APC.

“I will never be the usual rubber stamp legislator that have always promised so much but deliver little or nothing after every four years.”

“As an experienced lawmaker, I am ever ready and willing to take up any leadership position in the Senate when I get there, this is because at the young age of 22 I became a state councillor and later rose to become a state Assembly member and I have continued to serve my people in various other capacities.”

The confident Senatorial aspirant insisted that he has no godfather in politics but rather he has political leaders which he sees current Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu as one leader that is deserving of emulation.

For his immediate family, he insists are already prepared for the task ahead as they have continued to give him support even when he held other previous positions back in the state.

He finally urged Ebonyi people to reject any form of imposition and bad governance by voting President Buhari and all APC candidates at all levels, to end the hallmark of previous representations in the state which have little or nothing to show for the years of occupying such influential positions in the past.