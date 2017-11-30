IPOB Shifts Headquarter To Germany, Prepares Referendum 2018

Due to increased global awareness generated by the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the need to effectively harness the positive attention this has brought on the activities of our movement, we the family members of IPOB and it’s leadership worldwide wish to proudly announce the public opening of our brand new official world administrative headquarters of the Indigenous People of Biafra by the Deputy Leader Uche Mefor and all members of the ruling Directorate of State (DOS) on the 8th and 9th of December 2017 in Langenfeld Germany.

This ceremony will demonstrate the commitment and zeal of the worldwide family of IPOB to meet the administrative challenges of our renewed diplomatic offensive and demands of the upcoming mid-2018 independence referendum of the territory of Biafra. It will also serve as notice to all friends and well wishers of Biafra that Langenfeld Germany is now the one and only officially recognized world headquarters of IPOB from which every authentic information regarding the agitation for Biafra liberation will emanate from. The public is hereby warned to desist from corresponding with any other office except the one in Langenfeld Germany.

We however must point out that IPOB have official regional liaison offices in London United Kingdom, Tel Aviv Israel, Ankara Turkey, New Delhi India, Los Angeles California USA with many more expected to open in major countries of the world before the last quarter of 2018. These offices will continue to serve as regional points of contact but are not authorized to issue any diplomatic directive. That prerogative is the exclusive preserve of the world headquarters in Langenfeld Germany under the direct supervision of Mazi Chika Edoziem the Head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Any correspondence from any other quarter not sanctioned by Langenfeld Germany and signed by Mazi Edoziem should be regarded as fake and inauthentic.

As we are preparing for Biafra referendum next year, we are expecting every Biafran both home and abroad to begin the crucial sensitization and education of not only Biafrans but non Biafrans alike. IPOB is working tirelessly hard round the clock in every major country and continent of the world to restore the dignity and sovereignty of the Republic of Biafra. All persons must be disciplined and alert at all times because we know the Nigerian government may seek to use some gullible people to open a rival office in a European country as they did with the fake Biafra radio broadcasting on shortwave in furtherance of their quest to divide, destabilise and demystify IPOB. Our legendary discipline, which has today made us the preeminent freedom fighting movement in the world today, must be maintained at this critical period. Corrupt politicians, worried at the impact and level of compliance with our election boycott in Anambra State will stop at nothing until a significant proportion of Biafrans succumb to their pressure to take money and abandon the quest for Biafra freedom as some groups have done.

This Biafra independence struggle championed by IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, dead or alive, is resolute and determined to restore Biafra regardless of the human and material cost.

We are calling on all Biafrans, especially those in Europe, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, men and women of goodwill across the globe, to come and be part of this epoch making event in Germany on 8th and 9th of December this year.

–

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.