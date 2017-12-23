Indian Drug Task Force Arrests Nigerian Footballer, Seizes 200grams Heroin

A Nigerian was arrested by the Special Task Force on Thursday and 200 gm heroin recovered from him. The accused used to come to Chandigarh and Mohali on a two-wheeler to supply drugs to his clients. The accused, Chimezie, was produced in court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to STF officials, the Nigerian was arrested near Mango Park at Phase 1 in Mohali when he came to deliver drugs to his client. The STF officials added that Chimezie was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as well as Foreigners Act.

“Following a tip-off that a Nigerian resident was coming to the city to supply drugs, we set up a naka and stopped Chimezie. We found the drugs hidden in his two-wheeler,” said an STF official.

During interrogation, Chimezie told STF officials that he had come to India in 2009 and started living in Delhi where he came in contact with a woman whom he wanted to marry but the latter refused. Then, he started working at a garment shop which he left after sometime. After a while, Chimezie came in contact with some Nigerians, who introduced him to Delhi-based smugglers and Chimezie began supplying drugs in Delhi.

“He used to get Rs 5,000 as commission for supplying drugs in Delhi and Rs 15,000 for Punjab and Chandigarh. Chimezie started coming to Punjab and Chandigarh to make more money. He used his two-wheeler so that he could not be caught,” said the STF official.

Chimezie was a football player in Nigeria and is suffering from a serious ailment. His visa had also expired around two years ago. He also told the STF that he used to work for the Delhi-based Nigerian drug mafia.

“In Delhi, these people have started a number of businesses to cover up their illegal trade. Most of them run garment business or meat shops. We have arrested more than 10 Nigerian residents this year and most of them were either into garment business or running meat shops. Chimezie had also worked at a garment shop which he quit later,” said the STF officials who interrogated Chimezie.

