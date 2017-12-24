Imo 2019: Okey Ezeh Consults Kinsmen Over Guber Ambition

By Austin Echefu

Governorship aspirant in Imo State under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Theodore Okey Eze, on Saturday consulted his people of Mbaise Nation, including the leadership of Ezuruezu Mbaise, on his bid to become the Governor of the state in 2019.

The consultation seesion which has been described as wonderful interactive session was held at the Obohia home of Mr. Okey Ezeh in Ahiazu Mabise Local Government.

Mr. Ezeh formally notified his people of his aspiration to salvage Imo State come 2019, even as as the interactive session provided a great opportunity to discuss the problems confronting the State and the prospects for a greater Imo.

Prominent personalities spoke about Mr. Okey Ezeh and agreed he has remained a dependable, trusted and sincere person.

The interactive session also became emotional when his primary school teacher, Nze Sylvester Eni Agomuo, attested to the depth of his academic excellence and moral rectitude, describing him as an industrious, disciplined and innovative student who has remained true to his nature.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Charlton Osuagwu, said Mr. Okey Ezeh has the requisite training, experience, integrity and passion for the development of Imo State.

He urged other people aspiring to lead Imo State, especially on the platform of APGA, to work with the seasoned technocrat in the interest of the economic recovery of the state.

In his remarks, Mr. Okey Ezeh thanked his kinsmen for finding time to attend the meeting despite the crowded schedules of the festive period.

He noted that Imo State has been badly governed so much that the government now squanders all that accrues to the State monthly and keeps borrowing to finance waste.

He added that the living conditions of Imo people can no longer be tolerated, lamenting that the State has been very unfortunate with leadership, but assured that 2019 would bring that to an end.

Mr Ezeh decried that the State currently comes 25th in economic viability indices, worried that if steps weren’t taken now, the State would be in for more precarious years ahead.

He promised that his stewardship in Imo would transform and reinvent the State economically, even as he enjoined the Mabise leaders to lend their support to him.