We the family members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to inform the whole world that IPOB is till today involved only in the nonviolent and peaceful restoration of the Republic of Biafra. Regardless of the level of provocation, armed banditry of the Nigerian Army and their Igbo collaborators in government houses in the South East along with Ohaneze Ndigbo, we remain resolute in our quest for independence no matter the high level of genocide, propaganda, intimidation, torture and abductions meted to us on a daily basis from the oppressive and undemocratic government of Major General Muhammad Buhari.

As events unfold on a daily basis, it is becoming very glaring to all reasonable minds that Operation Python Dance II was conceived by Igbo politicians along with Ohaneze Ndigbo and willingly executed by the blood thirsty Hausa-Fulani Islamic who are themselves looking for the perfect cover to unleash genocide on innocent populations due to their age long hatred and contempt for anything Biafra. Fearing that any public inquiry will expose their complicity in the wholesale murder of their own people, Igbo politicians and Ohaneze have been busy touring radio and television studios to sell the notion that Operation Python Dance II that resulted in the death of tens of hundreds is justified.

What they (Igbo governors, Senators and Ohaneze) have consistently failed to do is to point to one incident of violence attributable to the activities of IPOB. Instead they chose to hide under the mantra of hate speech and violent agitation to justify the killing of hundreds and military invasion of our leader’s home. This whole sorry episode will mark the very first time that that the political leadership of any major ethnic group in Nigeria will go out of their way to invite killers into their land to kill their people.

Unbeknown to the public is the fact that common envy and jealously, not violence, is the primary motive behind the deployment of battle ready Islamic Nigerian troops on the sacred land of Biafra. For Nnia Nwodo, Igbo governors and Abuja based political contractors, the followership and fame enjoyed by IPOB is a thing of worry that must be destroyed. For them a Nigeria with Biafrans as slaves is better for them as long as they continue to enjoy their status as ‘Igbo leaders’. They saw Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB as a threat to their way of life regardless of how desperately our people want to be free from Nigeria.

From inception of this noble and globally respected family of IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, our sole mission has been to restore Biafra. We know that feedom from the concocted contraption called Nigeria, is an expensive undertaking both in terms of human life and resources. It is a sacrifice we are willing and able to make and have been making, to ensure generations unborn do not suffer the same dehumanisation, bandage and servitude us and our fathers have been forced to endure in Nigeria today.

It was the Nigerian government and her security operatives that brought violence into the Biafra agitation not IPOB. Should IPOB decide to engage in armed struggle at a future date, the world must hold the government of Buhari, Igbo governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo responsible. They brought war and death to us, they will one day, in the not too distant future, reap what they sow.

We always held peaceful rallies and protests all around major cities across Biafraland without any violent incident or objection from the masses, but this corrupt criminal class in Biafraland, beholden to Hausa Fulani interest decided to tag us terrorists in order to justify the violent crackdown on innocent Biafran populations. Our happiness is that today the world can see that IPOB is innocent and have totally vindicated us.

IPOB today under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become the most potent mass movement and catalyst for change than any other on earth. Popular uprising against the forces of evil and darkness is brewing and no amount of bribery, propaganda and cheap motor-park blackmail can stop us.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.