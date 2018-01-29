DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Herdsmen Attack, Set Tor Tiv’s Village On Fire

–

From Msughshima Andrew

Fulani herdsmen, Monday, attacked Torkula Village, the ancestral home of the late Tor Tiv, in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State killing many and leaving houses burnt.

According to sources, several people were reportedly injured in the renewed attack by herdsmen, among them, an investor who was mining in the area.

Though the cause of the attack which occurred on Monday was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report But State Governor Samuel Ortom who confirmed the report said herdsmen invaded the country home of the late paramount ruler of Tiv nation, late HRM, Dr Alfred Akawe Torkula, killing people andninjuring others.

The Governor who spoke when he received a delegation from the Universal Peace Federation of Nigeria said ” As we speak, the ancestral home of the late Tor Tiv is on Fire, many people have been killed and many others have been rushed to the hospital here in Makurdi”.

“Among those brought to the hospital is an investor who came around doing mining in Torkula, this is what we are facing and no one saying anything. That is our challenge”.

He queried how Nigeria can attain the desired development when impunity is allowed to go on without checks saying

“It is unfortunate that this is happening at a time when we are wooing investors to our country. But this is not acceptable to me. I will continue to talk until I get justice.

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“Anyone who is in the business of cattle and must stay in Benue must obey the law. People should not think we are still in the ’50s. We are in the 21st century and as we develop, we must key into what is world’s best practices in conducting human life”, he added

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr Rapheal Okoh said they were in the state to condole with state governmnent and the people of the State over the most unfurtnate killings earlier in the year.

The Peace Ambassador also said they came on a fact finding mission to see what they can do to return the state to its original peacful state since it is the mission of their organization to facilitate peaceful coexistence among people of the world.

Similarly, Benue State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, BENCCIMA, had also visited Governor Samuel Ortom and donated food items worth several thousand of naira for onward distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

Making the donations in Makurdi, the state Chairman, Dr. Paul Ugwa said the items were to assist state government in caring for the displaced persons.