Fulani Herdsmen Attack: Four Killed In Kaduna

Bomba Dauda, Kaduna

Nindem in Godogodo district in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna was attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The attack occurred yesterday evening, December 22, 2017.

The attack took place when Christians were having their usual Christmas drumming and dancing in the village square.

According to 247ureports.com source, the attackers came when villagers were having the normal Christmas dancing in the village. In a sudden attack, Fulani gunmen took over the town with gun shots and terror.

“Four people were killed and about 10 people secured different degrees of injuries. About five are receiving attention in Godogodo while the rest have been brought to the hospital in Kafanchan. “