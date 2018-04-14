DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

The Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked motorists to obtain their permanent drivers license or risk being booked for drivers licence violation.

A statement by the State Sector Commander of the Agency, Mr Sunday Ajayi, said the corps would no longer accept temporary or photocopies of driver’s licence documents in place of the permanent drivers licence.

“Anyone who presents a temporary or photocopies of driver’s licence documents in place of the permanent drivers licence, which is due for collection will henceforth

be booked for drivers licence violation,” he said.

The statement appealed to the general public to visit any board of Internal Revenue nearest to where they process their Driver Licence, to pick up the Permanent one immediately, saying the Corps has cleared the backlog of permanent licence that needs to be printed up till date.