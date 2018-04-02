DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Female Doctor Dies From Lassa Fever In Abia

A female resident doctor of the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, the Abia state capital, has been confirmed dead as a result of Lassa fever at Irrua Specialist Hospital, after few days of admission.

Confirming the report to Channels Television, Medical Director FMC, Dr Abali Chuku, said that the hospital is collaborating with the centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Health, following the guideline and protocol that includes contact tracing, surveillance and prophylaxis for those she came in contact with while on admission at the hospital.

He hinted that efforts are being made to understand how the doctor contacted the disease.

The FMC boss urged members of the public not to panic but to maintain the clean healthy environment.