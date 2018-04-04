DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fayose: Obasanjo’s Verdict On Buhari Has Vindicated Me,“Buhari Lacks Capacity To Rule”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described call by former

President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari should

stop giving Nigerians excuses and that “Nigerians should not re-elect

a failed government who always gave one excuse or another for its

failure to meet up with Nigerians’ expectations,” as vindication of

his position that the President had nothing to offer the country.

The governor said “even though I do not agree with the personally of

Obasanjo, history will not be kind to us if we do not acknowledge such

a statement not minding his roles in foisting this present calamity on

Nigeria and its people.”

According to a press statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, by his

Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere

Olayinka, Governor Fayose said “what Obasanjo said is not new from

what I said before and after President Buhari was elected. I have

consistently maintained that the President lacked the required mental,

physical and intellectual capacity to govern a country like Nigeria

and now, I have been vindicated by even those who were at the

forefront of his election.”

The governor “Like I said when he wrote his letter in January, this

year, I agree with Obasanjo’s new position on President Buhari and I

call on the remaining Nigerians who foisted him (Buhari) on the

country, but are still keeping silent to in the interest of our

country, speak out too.

“Today, apart from Obasanjo, most of all the people and organizations

that matter in this country and in the world have said unanimously

that Buhari has failed.

“Transparency International has declared that corruption, which the

government prides itself to be fighting has become more endemic in

Nigeria than it was in the last 16 years, Bill Gates said the

government’s Economic Blueprint has not addressed Nigerians’ needs,

General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd) said the government has failed in terms of

securing Nigerians and General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has

indirectly told President Buhari to go home by advocating for the

younger generation to be given the opportunity to steer the reins of

leadership of the nation.

“With all these knocks, the President should act honourably like a

statesman and resign so as to save the country from further

calamities. In the interest of Nigeria and its suffering masses, he

should ignore any urge to remain in office even beyond this year not

to talk of seeking reelection next year.”

Telling Nigerians to avoid being fooled the second time, Governor

Fayose said; “You are not a fool when you are fooled the first time,

it is when you are fooled the second time that you become a fool.

“Like I have maintained, it is clear to discerning minds that Nigeria

is under a rudderless federal government, with everything now upside

down. Everywhere in the country has become insecure to such a level

that Nigerians are now opting for self defence.

“Therefore, what Nigerians should seek is a clean break from this

directionless government and new breath of life.”