Fayose: Obasanjo’s Verdict On Buhari Has Vindicated Me,“Buhari Lacks Capacity To Rule”
Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described call by former
President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari should
stop giving Nigerians excuses and that “Nigerians should not re-elect
a failed government who always gave one excuse or another for its
failure to meet up with Nigerians’ expectations,” as vindication of
his position that the President had nothing to offer the country.
The governor said “even though I do not agree with the personally of
Obasanjo, history will not be kind to us if we do not acknowledge such
a statement not minding his roles in foisting this present calamity on
Nigeria and its people.”
According to a press statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, by his
Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere
Olayinka, Governor Fayose said “what Obasanjo said is not new from
what I said before and after President Buhari was elected. I have
consistently maintained that the President lacked the required mental,
physical and intellectual capacity to govern a country like Nigeria
and now, I have been vindicated by even those who were at the
forefront of his election.”
The governor “Like I said when he wrote his letter in January, this
year, I agree with Obasanjo’s new position on President Buhari and I
call on the remaining Nigerians who foisted him (Buhari) on the
country, but are still keeping silent to in the interest of our
country, speak out too.
“Today, apart from Obasanjo, most of all the people and organizations
that matter in this country and in the world have said unanimously
that Buhari has failed.
“Transparency International has declared that corruption, which the
government prides itself to be fighting has become more endemic in
Nigeria than it was in the last 16 years, Bill Gates said the
government’s Economic Blueprint has not addressed Nigerians’ needs,
General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd) said the government has failed in terms of
securing Nigerians and General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has
indirectly told President Buhari to go home by advocating for the
younger generation to be given the opportunity to steer the reins of
leadership of the nation.
“With all these knocks, the President should act honourably like a
statesman and resign so as to save the country from further
calamities. In the interest of Nigeria and its suffering masses, he
should ignore any urge to remain in office even beyond this year not
to talk of seeking reelection next year.”
Telling Nigerians to avoid being fooled the second time, Governor
Fayose said; “You are not a fool when you are fooled the first time,
it is when you are fooled the second time that you become a fool.
“Like I have maintained, it is clear to discerning minds that Nigeria
is under a rudderless federal government, with everything now upside
down. Everywhere in the country has become insecure to such a level
that Nigerians are now opting for self defence.
“Therefore, what Nigerians should seek is a clean break from this
directionless government and new breath of life.”