Eze Exposes ‘Evil Pact’ Between Wike, Abe For 2023 Governorship

…Asks Nigerians to Ignore Abe’s propaganda on his nomination

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has revealed evil pact between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe.

Eze, who was responding to recent media attacks against him by thesocial media team of Sen. Abe, said the pact is to make Abe a governorship candidate in 2023 but by first weakening the Rivers State lchapter of APC and reducing the influence and powers of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minster of Transportation.

“In my recent press statements which resulted in the media attack against my person and personality by the Magnus Governorship Campaign Organisation Social Media Team, I exposed how Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe connived with some influential All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains to sabotage the electoral fortunes of the party and its candidate, Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, in the 2015 governorship election.

“Instead of Abe’s Social Media Team addressing the salient issues that I raised, they came after my person and integrity. What was my ‘sin’? In my press statements, I posited that Peterside emerged to fly the flag of APC during the 2015 general elections based on the exigency of the upland and riverine dichotomy and the injustice visited on the riverine section of Rivers State by denying them the topmost seat in

Rivers State these past twenty years. I explained that it was to assuage the fact of neglect of the riverine area as the upland had consistently governed Rivers State for 20 years through Dr. PeterOdili, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and Nyesom Wike, that APC elected lPeterside to fly her flag.

“According to their flimsy reaction against my person, “By behaving like a bull in a China shop and savagely attacking Abe, Eze keeps his own credit line open from his sponsors. And there is nobody in Rivers State who do(sic) not know who those sponsors are and who Eze is”.

This assumption, though very false, as I am not under anybody’s payroll, only showed my attackers as persons not after justice, equity and fairness but pretenders whose sole aim in the politics of Rivers State is pursuance of their wicked plot to cause disunity and disharmony among APC members.

“I reiterate that Senator Magnus Abe is my personal friend and associate and whom I have in the past, promoted in various ways, his political aspiration. I have nothing against his political aspiration but committed to correcting the prodigious, devious and erroneous impression being peddled on daily basis against the Rivers State APC and its leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Eze maintained that despite unwarranted abuses over his stand on justice and equity in Rivers politics, he would not be intimidated or frustrated out of his chosen task of stating the facts.

Eze, who restated that Senator Abe is entitled to pursue his ambition, however, said that doing so by running down the very institution that he intends to use to actualize his aspiration was most unfortunate and sad.

“The fact remains that every effort was made to accommodate Abe and his supporters in the conduct of the Congresses in Rivers State but that Senator Abe and his Team were not interested in the party holding a peaceful congress. Abe has shown sufficient reason to question his loyalty to APC. Today Abe has dragged the party to court without first exploring every internal conflict resolution mechanism as contained in the party’s constitution. Today Abe has set up a parallel state secretariat when there is no factional state party executive. How else can someone show disloyalty and disrespect to a group he claims to belong?

“According to Abe and those promoting him, he is the only one who can bring governorship victory in Rivers State for APC, a party he shall have destroyed. What an ambition!

Eze reasoned that Abe has shown sufficient evidence that he is working in tandem and in liaison with Governor Nyesom Wike’s to ruin APC and possibly prevent the party from presenting a governorship candidate in the 2019 election. Wike understands that an APC governorship will sack him from the Brick House in 2019.

To add to that, Abe already parades himself as the “next governor of Rivers State” even when he knows that his pact with Wike is for him (Abe) to run in 2023 with Wike’s support.

Eze noted that the goal is to humiliate Amaechi but God will never pallow the evil pact to make Governor Wike to continue with his shameless and purposeless administration till 2023 to materialise when he intends to relinquish power to Senator Abe.

“While others working with Abe and Wike in the evil plot have joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abe is still in APC to play the spoiler’s role.

“Today, Wike has gone further from all he has done to destroy APC to procure a building complex situated at Waterlines in Port Harcourt to serve as APC State Secretariat for Senator Abe and his team. Yet Wike and Abe are aware that the party has a functional State Secretariat in Port Harcourt from where duly elected members of the State Working Committee serve the party.

He reiterated that despite the evil collaboration between Abe and his sponsors, Wike will not stay a day longer after May 29, 2019 as RiversState Governor.

Eze asks Nigerians to ignore the current propaganda being peddled in the social media by Abe’s Team of his nomination to fly the flag of APC in Rivers State during the 2019.general elections describing such nomination as the imagination of those peddling such a non existence approval as the National Leadership of APC under the watch of Comrade Adams Oshimhole can’t be involved in such an illegailty and undemocratic act of imposing a candidate that has become a tool in decimation of the party in Rivers State.

Eze accused Abe and his social media team of being the masterminds of the negative press against Amaechi recently which presented him as being at loggerheads with Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, and Senator Bola Tinubu, an APC national leader. He said it was part of Abe and his team’s grand plan to possibly bring down Amaechi.

Eze, however, appealed to President Muhamnadu Buhari not to allow those who have eyes on the Presidency in 2023 to destroy all that APC has achieved in Rivers State.

He encouraged all APC supporters to keep faith in Amaechi and that God will not allow the enemies of the party to succeed in their plots to destroy or ruin APC against its desire to rescue Rivers state from the hands of misguided leaders.

Eze finally pleads with his good friend, Senator Abe to stop deceiving the public as he is aware that his pranks and tricks are before the public purview and no serious minded politician in Rivers State takes him serious anymore.