By Nedum Noble

Mobile Courts in Anambra state would soon commence prosecution of persons who violate environmental sanitation laws across the state.

The Acting Director, Department of Environmental Health Pollution Control in the Ministry of Environment, Beautification and Ecology, Mrs Edith Ike, made the disclosure while monitoring the monthly exercise in Awka, last Saturday.

He said the court would sanction anyone who failed to comply with movement restriction orders and those who do not participate in cleaning up their surrounding or dispose waste materials indiscriminately.

The warning is coming against the incessant partial compliance always recorded during the monthly exercise.

Our correspondent who monitored the level of compliance within Awka and its environs, observed movement of people and vehicles in almost all parts of the capital city including roads leading to the state Secretariat, Ifite, Arthur Eze and Zik’s Avenue.

Although most shops were under lock and key, some others were open to business at Aroma, Ifite Awka and Nkwo Amaenyi, where the market was in full swing business activities.

The story was not different at the Eke Awka and Eke Amawbia Markets, as well as the UNIZIK temporary site junction where traders were seen displaying their wares while commercial vehicles were seen loading their vehicles.

The Head of Enforcement and compliance Unit of the Ministry, Mr. Okechukwu Olidibe and a member of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra State, Mr. Emmanuel Uzo,

in their separate reactions, said they were working with the Ministry to enforce the movement restriction order.

They said they had earlier ordered the closure of some filling stations and shops opened for business to ensure they participated in the exercise.

On his part, A veteran Actor and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Creative Media, Mr. Bob Manuel Udokwu, however expressed satisfaction that residents were gradually keying into the exercise in line with the Obiano-led administration drive to maintain clean and healthy Environment.

A resident, Mrs. Ike stressed the need for sustained awareness and attitudinal change towards a friendly disposition to the environment that would encourage people to imbibe the habit of maintaining clean and healthy environment, while security agencies should assist the ministry to enforce the law.

“People should equally participate in practical terms in cleaning up their surroundings, markets and drainage system in addition to complying with movement restriction order,” she said.