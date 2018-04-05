DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

El-Rufai Inaugurates Tractor Assembly Plant, Assures Investors Of Govt. Support

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Gov. Nasiru El-rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday assured prospective investors in the state of his administration’s support in realising their investment target.

El-rufai gave the assurance at the inauguration of the Springfield Mahindra tractor assembly plant in Kaduna.

According to him, the state is being positioned to be an investors destination by providing an enabling environment.

He said that the tractor that would be assembled in the plant would not only empower farmers in the state but enable the state boost its food production.

“With this Kaduna state will be able to produce a lot of food. These tractors will go a long way in ensuring that we have more mechanised farming,’’ the governor said.

El-rufai said that there were not more than 30,000 tractors in the whole of the country,

“What this plant will be producing will be more than 10 per cent of what is already in the country which means in a few years we will be able to double the figure,” he said

Earlier in his address, Mr Tarun Das, Managing Director Springfield Mahindra tractor Assembly plant, said the plant was expected to produce 3000 tractors per annum

According to Das, 20 million U.S. Dollars had been invested in the project which would create 200 jobs when fully operational within the next two to three months.

Meanwhile, Gov. El-Rufai also performed groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the Kaduna Hilton Hotel.

He said that the hotel when completed would have 200 luxury rooms, conference rooms and be located along Muhammadu Buhari Way, Kaduna.