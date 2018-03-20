DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ekiti Is No Go Area For APC, PDP Replies Oyegun

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has told the

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John

Odigie Oyegun, to perish the thought of his party making any

appreciable impact in the July 14, 2018 governorship election not to

talk of winning, saying; “Ekiti is a no go area for APC.”

State Chairman of the APC, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, who reacted to

statement made in Ado Ekiti on Monday by the APC National Chairman

that the forthcoming July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship election was a

must win for the party and that every available resources will be

deployed to win the election, said “If Oyegun believes that the

federal government instruments can be used to manipulate the election

in favour of the APC, Ekiti people are well prepared to resist the

party and its rigging plot.”

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Chief Oguntuase called

on the International Community as well as Civil Society Organisations

(CSOs) in the country to “focus their attention on the processes

leading to the conduct of the Ekiti governorship election so as to

ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

conducts an election that truly represents the will of the people.”

The Chairman said; “Every single APC member here in Ekiti knows that

the party is nowhere near any chance of winning just one out of the 16

local councils in the State.

“The only thing they have been saying is that Governor Ayodele Fayose

has been giving President Muhammadu Buhari problems and he (Buhari)

has vowed to go to any length to take Ekiti from the governor so as to

serve as a payback for his persistent criticism of the President.

“To us in the PDP, we can begin to draw correlation between the

yesterday’s ‘we must win the Ekiti election by fire by force’ comment

of Chief Oyegun with the way APC members and leaders have been

boasting of using federal might to take Ekiti.

“However, we are sure that even if President Buhari is brought to

Ekiti as the INEC Returning Officer for the election, APC will still

fail.

“The international community and CSOs in Nigeria should therefore

begin to focus their attention on the election from now and beam their

searchlights on INEC and other agencies of the federal government that

will be involved in the election. This is because the election will be

an indicator as to the readiness and willingness of INEC to conduct

free, fair and credible presidential election in 2019.”